HYDRAA works to restore Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake by November end

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is taking steps to complete the restoration and beautification works at the historic Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla Lake in Shivarampalli by the end of November, said commissioner AV Ranganath during an inspection at the lake on Tuesday, October 28.

In August 2024, HYDRAA demolished the illegal structures inside the lake’s full-tank-level (FTL), reclaiming the area, which had shrunk from 18 acres to 4.12 acres.

Steps were taken to increase the water body’s groundwater levels. Flood water flow into and outside it will be diverted through proper inlet and outlet channels after the restoration work is completed.

HYDRAA also plans to strengthen the bund around the water body, lay walking tracks, fences, and set up children’s play areas on either side. There will be seating arrangements, open gyms, roads and lush greenery surrounding the lake.

While ensuring that the stones which were part of the original bund will be retained and protected, HYDRAA commissioner said that the stones, which got settled on the lake bed, will be removed. Sluices for the outlets and CCTV cameras would be installed.

History of Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla Lake

The lake has historic importance, as it was built in 1770 during the reign of the then Nizam Sikandar Jah, by his prime minister Nawab Rukn-Ud-Dowla, and later named after him.

Senior citizens recall the lake would spread over 100 acres, which used to receive the inflows from Rajendranagar, Aranghar, and Katedan areas.

While the royal elite would bathe inside the Mir Alam Tank, the women used to bathe at Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake.

Locals recall that in earlier times, medicinal and aromatic plants were immersed in the lake, and their essence would flow into a well downstream. The water from this well, believed to have healing properties, was said to be reserved exclusively for the Nizams.

They also claim that fragrant shrubs and flowers once surrounded the lake, and as the petals settled into the water, they created a natural aromatic blend used in perfume making. The lake’s water, prized for its unique fragrance, was even exported to the Arab world in those days.

Ranganath explained the importance of handing the restored lake to future generations.

1.27 acre park protected in Karmanghat

Meanwhile, HYDRAA officials protected 1.27 acres of park at Hasthinapuram North Extension Colony at Karmanghat village of Saroornagar mandal in Rangareddy district on Tuesday, October 28, by removing encroachments and laying a fence around it.

The action was initiated after the colony residents complained to HYDRAA during its Prajavani grievance redressal programme held on Monday, that the park which was showed as a designated park in the original layout, was being sold away as plots by the realtors.

700 square yard public utility land protected in Chandanagar

The HYDRAA officials also removed encroachments and protected a public utility land measuring 700 square yard at Subhash Nagar of Chandanagar circle of Serilingampalli zone.

In 1974, social welfare department had made a layout in Gangaram Colony in the name of Subhash Nagar, meant for the marginalised sections. However, an influential person tried to make plots out of that 700 sq yd land and sell it.

As the residents of the colony complained to HYDRAA during Prajavani, the officials swung into action, removed the encroachments and laid fence around the common land of the public.