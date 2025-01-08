Activist Lubna Sarwath seeks removal of Telangana RERA officials 

Hyderabad: Congress leader and activist Lubna Sarwath has demanded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, of removing Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Chairman and members, citing “fraudulent appointments” by the previous BRS government.

In her letter to the CM, she argued that the appointments of Chairman N. Satyanarayana and members Laxminarayana Jannu and K. Srinivasa Rao were not made as per the RERA Act. According to Section 22 of the Act, a person must have served as an Additional Secretary to the Central or State Government to be eligible for the post of Chairperson.

However, Satyanarayana was Director of Municipal Administration at the time of his appointment in June 2023, making him ineligible. Similarly, Laxminarayana retired as Additional Commercial Tax Commissioner, and Srinivasa Rao retired as Director of Town Planning, both lacking the required qualifications.

Sarwath has called for the recovery of their salaries from June 2023 and an investigation into all registrations made under the previous government. She also demanded a new selection process following proper legal procedures.

Additionally, she pointed out that government orders (GOs) related to the selection committee’s formation were not publicly available.