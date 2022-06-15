Hyderabad: Activist who threatened of hunger strike against Nupur Sharma arrested

Hyderabad: The south zone police on Wednesday morning arrested Mir Ahmed Ali, a city-based social activist who began an indefinite hunger strike at his residence in the Falaknuma area.

A team of police swooped in at the activist’s house and arrested him along with his associates. Upon giving a call for a strike from June 15 at Charminar if the police fail to immediately arrest suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma following her derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed. the police were tracking his movements.

Mir Ahmed Ali, a local social worker working with a political party in a video statement demanded the TRS government immediately arrest Nupur Sharma and BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh who made disrespectful remarks against the Ajmer Sharif shrine recently.

He further threatened to say that if the government and the Telangana police fail to act immediately and arrest those resorting to hate speeches and vitiating the peaceful atmosphere of Telangana, he will sit on a hunger strike from June 15.

Since he posted a video on social media about commencing the hunger strike from his residence, a team of police arrested and shifted him to Falaknuma police station.