Activists urge Telangana CM to end targeting of Dalit professor as ‘urban naxal’

Hyderabad: Activists from across the country and beyond have urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to ensure the end of harassment and vilification of Professor Sujatha Surepally on the Satavahana University’s campus in Karimnagar, and to refrain from any actions that are detrimental to her safety, dignity and well-being.

In a letter signed by 209 activists including revolutionary writer P Varavara Rao among academicians, social workers, advocates, politicians and people from all walks of life, they demanded legal action against Penchala Srinivas and others enabling him, under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989; based on the first information report (FIR) registered by Dr Sujatha.

They urged the Chief Minister, who also holds the education portfolio, to ensure that all academic positions and promotions due to Dr Sujatha, as per procedure, are immediately provided to her, and an inquiry and appropriate action be initiated against the Vice-Chancellor of Satavahana University for his role in branding her as an ‘urban naxal.’

“Over the past couple of weeks, she has been targeted, yet again, in an outrageous manner and vilified as an ‘urban naxal’. Letters to this effect have been sent to government authorities and MPs, and a spree of false messaging has been amplified through print, electronic and social media,” the letter read.

The activists claimed that this form of attack has reportedly been mounted by one Penchala Srinivas, who was previously an Assistant Professor (on contract) and was terminated from the University in 2021, owing to certain irregularities and harassment of female students.

Also pointing out that he was jailed in a bank fraud case, the activists stated that he had invoked ‘political influence’ to rejoin the university in April 2026, as a part-time lecturer through the Vice Chancellor, despite legitimate objections from numerous students.

“It has also come to our notice that Dr Sujatha has been arbitrarily and vengefully removed from her position as Principal and Dean, whereas she is due for academic elevation, as per procedure. Besides, she has been facing intense surveillance on campus,” the activists alleged.

They also expressed concerns that even after the intervention of Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, who called upon the vice chancellor to ensure an end to harassment of Sujatha, there has been no concrete action from him to address the issue with the seriousness it deserves.

“On the other hand, the VC appears to be complicit in enabling some of the violations,” the activists suspected.

Pointing out that since Oct 2024, Surepalli Sujatha has also been part of the Advisory Committee of the Education Commission constituted by the state government, the activists wondered as to why there has been no end to the targeting she has been facing, with no clear action from the state government to address the harassment and hold those responsible accountable.

They have also pointed out that another Dalit student, Karike Mahesh (Economics Department) has also been targeted in a similar manner.

“Academic institutions must be spaces where students and teachers are able to learn and teach with freedom and without fear. This is especially important for numerous first-generation learners and academics from Dalit, Bahujan, Adivasi, and minority backgrounds,” the letter read.

The activists also attached Sujatha’s detailed complaint lodged with the Chairperson of the Telangana SC & ST Commission on April 2 on the alleged targeting of her.

The activists expressed deep concern that across educational institutions and universities of Telangana, the presence of right-wing administrators and faculty has been increasing.

“We wish to firmly remind you of your pre-poll promise of upholding constitutional and secular values in the state. Your government has a duty to remain vigilant and nip in the bud any mischievous attempts by the right-wing and fundamentalist forces to create unrest on campuses and educational institutions,” the activists reminded the chief minister.