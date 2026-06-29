Actor Akhil Raj caught in heated argument over wrong food order

Hyderabad: A heated argument between Telugu actor Akhil Raj and a food delivery executive over a wrong order has surfaced on social media platforms on Monday, June 29.

Akhil Raj, popularly known for his lead role in Raju Weds Rambai, chases the delivery boy from his residence in a threatening tone, saying, “Nee problem enti? Nuvvu wrong order deliver chesavu (What is your problem? You delivered the wrong order)”

It is not clear in the video if the actor attacked the delivery boy. The person alleges he was spat on by the actor’s mother despite apologising for the mistake.

A visibly angry Akhil Raj tries to confront him, but is repeatedly stopped by his parents. His father gestures the delivery boy to leave the premises, as the latter records the whole episode. Towards the end of the video, the actor reportedly asks the person to delete the footage.

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Besides Raju Weds Rambai, Akhil Raj is known for his role in Eesha, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case and Vindu Bhojanam.