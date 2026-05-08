Video shows Hyderabad police assaulting delivery worker, NHRC complaint filed.

Hyderabad: A video allegedly showing Hyderabad police personnel assaulting a Swiggy delivery worker during night duty in Secunderabad has sparked outrage on social media, with the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) accusing the police of targeting app-based workers.

The video, shared by TGPWU on X, purportedly captures a confrontation involving delivery workers and personnel from Ramgopalpet Police Station during the early hours of May 7.

The union strongly condemned the incident, stating that “gig workers are earning livelihoods, not committing crimes,” and demanded an end to violence and intimidation against app-based workers.

We have approached the @India_NHRC seeking immediate inquiry, action against responsible officers, protection for the victim, and safeguards for gig workers working during night hours.



Copy to: @TelanganaDGP@CVAnandIPS ji#GigWorkers #HumanRights #TGPWU #JusticeForShabbirAzam pic.twitter.com/nab3Z9KgWl — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) May 7, 2026

NHRC complaint filed

Following the circulation of the video, the union filed a complaint before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking action against the police personnel involved.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 2:50 a.m. when Shabbir Azam, a delivery worker from Falaknuma, arrived at an ice cream shop in Secunderabad to collect an order assigned through the Swiggy app. The establishment falls under the jurisdiction of the Mahankali Police Station.

TGPWU alleged that police personnel began questioning and verbally abusing delivery workers gathered outside the shop. When Azam attempted to explain that he was on active duty and showed the delivery details on his phone, the Station House Officer (SHO) allegedly assaulted him and beat him with a lathi without provocation.

The complaint further alleged that the shop manager, Rahul Hussain, was also beaten after intervening and informing the officers that the establishment had permission to remain open during night hours.

Describing the incident as part of a wider pattern of harassment faced by gig workers during night shifts, the union said app-based delivery personnel are routinely subjected to intimidation, abuse, and arbitrary policing despite providing essential services.

TGPWU seeks independent inquiry

In its representation to the NHRC, TGPWU sought an independent inquiry into the incident, disciplinary and legal action against the officers involved, compensation for the victim, and guidelines to prevent harassment of gig and platform workers during night duty.