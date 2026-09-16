Actor Anant Nag selected for 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Bengaluru: Veteran actor Anant Nag has been selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and his distinguished career spanning several decades.

With this honour, Anant Nag becomes the second Kannada actor to receive the country’s highest recognition for cinematic contribution, after the late Dr Rajkumar. The award will be presented at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony scheduled to be held at Kevadia in Gujarat on September 22.

The announcement has brought cheer to the Kannada film industry, with Anant Nag being recognised for his long and influential career across Kannada cinema and other Indian-language films. Known for his versatility and natural style of acting, he has portrayed a wide range of characters during his career.

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Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.



For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2026

Dr Rajkumar received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1995 for his contribution to Indian cinema. He was the first Kannada actor to receive the honour. For nearly three decades since then, no other Kannada actor had been selected for the award.

The selection of Anant Nag for the 2024 award has therefore been widely noted as a significant moment for Kannada cinema. The recommendation was made by the Dadasaheb Phalke Award selection committee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anant Nag on being chosen for the award. In a social media post, Modi described him as an outstanding actor and praised his contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema.

Modi said Anant Nag had left an enduring impression through his natural acting, versatility and talent over several decades. He also said the veteran actor had brought exceptional depth and realism to every character he portrayed.

The Prime Minister said the honour was being conferred on a highly accomplished artist and congratulated Anant Nag on the recognition.

The award adds another major national honour to Anant Nag’s long association with Indian cinema. His career has included performances across genres and generations, making him one of the prominent figures associated with Kannada cinema.

The formal presentation of the award at the National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia on September 22 is expected to be attended by leading personalities from the Indian film industry.