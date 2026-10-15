Actor Imran Khan to move HC against ‘leave India’ notice

Khan, a US national, is likely to file a petition in the high court by Friday or Monday through his advocate Zulfikar Memon from MZM Legal

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: |   Updated:
Actor Imran Khan surrounded by media and supporters during a protest event.
Bollywood actor Imran Khan (Image Source: Facebook)

Mumbai: Actor Imran Khan will move the Bombay High Court challenging the notice issued to him to leave the country by October 28 for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act by participating in a protest in solidarity with the agitation in Delhi against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Khan, a US national, is likely to file a petition in the high court by Friday or Monday through his advocate Zulfikar Memon from MZM Legal.

As per the plea, no provision of the law or any rule prohibits an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholder from participating in a protest.

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The petition termed the Mumbai police notice, asking the 43-year-old actor to leave the country by October 28, as “drastic”.

Once filed, the plea is likely to be mentioned before a division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna for urgent hearing.

The administrative action follows Khan’s detention on October 10 during a demonstration at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue.

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Khan, who has acted in several Bollywood films, is the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: |   Updated:

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