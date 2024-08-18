Actor Prabhas made Tollywood globally famous: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that actor Prabhas brought fame to Telugu cinema on the global stage.

Speaking at a felicitation programme organised by Kshatriya Seva Samithi here, the Chief Minister was all praise for the Kshatriya community for their excellence in every field.

The Chief Minister said Prabhas, who belonged to the same community, made Tollywood famous across the world.

He said that Rajus have excelled in all fields because of their hard work and commitment.

“Krishnam Raju became a top actor. Now Baahubali Prabhas is calling the shots by competing with Hollywood,” said Revanth Reddy, referring to the magnum opus Baahubali starring Prabhas.

Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology N.S. Boseraju were among the leaders who attended the programme.

Revanth Reddy said Boseraju played an active role in bringing the Congress to power in Telangana.

He noted that though he did not get a ticket in the Karnataka Assembly election, he worked hard for the party’s victory. He also mentioned that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recognised the hard work of Boseraju for the party and made him a minister.

Boseraju and Srinivasa Varma are examples that dedication and commitment get recognition, he said.

The Chief Minister urged the organisation to encourage those who want to enter politics. He assured the Samithi that he too would encourage those keen to enter politics.

Revanth Reddy said Srinivasa Raju is the advisor to the Telangana government on behalf of the Kshatriya community.

He asked the community members to bring their problems to his notice through Srinivasa Raju.

Stating that the state government has appointed Srini Raju as co-chairman of Young India Skill University, he said this reflects the trust they have in Kshatriyas.

He said the government was striving to solve people’s problems with the inspiration from Alluri Seetharamaraju and Kumaram Bheem.

“Kshatriyas are also partners in the development of Hyderabad. They will definitely get the recognition,” he said and urged the community to invest in Future City and promised to provide all support from the government.

Revanth Reddy also assured the required land and support for building Kshatriya Bhavan.