Prabhas seen in swanky Range Rover in Hyderabad, check price

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas, fresh off the success of his latest blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, is all set to embark on his next journey in films. The actor has teamed up with director Hanu Raghavapudi for an upcoming period action drama, reportedly titled Fauji. The film was officially launched today, August 17, with a grand puja ceremony in Hyderabad.

Prabhas made a stylish entrance at the event, arriving in his sleek black Range Rover. The luxurious vehicle, which has become the talk of the town, is reportedly priced between Rs 2.7 to 3 crores, according to various automobile websites. A video capturing the actor’s arrival is currently making waves on social media.

Fauji is set to commence shooting on August 24 in Hyderabad. The film, believed to be set during the pre-independence era, will mark the debut of Iman Esmail as the female lead. She was also spotted alongside Prabhas at the launch event.

In addition to Fauji, Prabhas has a busy schedule ahead. He will soon resume shooting for Maruthi’s Raja Saab, a horror drama slated for a summer 2025 release. Produced by People Media Factory, the film will feature music by Thaman. Early next year, Prabhas is also expected to begin work on Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit.