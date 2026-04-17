Actor Prakash Raj in legal trouble over Ramayana comments

Hyderabad: Versatile actor Prakash Raj is once again in the midst of controversy, this time over his remarks on the Ramayana. During his speech at the Kerala Literature Festival, a video surfaced where he made several comments about the epic that have angered many, particularly in the Hindu community.

Prakash Raj narrates a made up version of Ramayan to mock Hindus



-Ram JI was North Indian

-Ravan was South Indian tribal

-They became enemies bcz Ram Ji stole fruits from Ravan



And he made this blasphemous story only to promote beef eating and create north south divide



Shame… pic.twitter.com/HFAV95HXbR — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) April 16, 2026

Prakash Raj, in his speech, described Lord Rama and his brother Lakshmana as North Indians who travelled to the South. He claimed that they stole fruits from a field owned by Ravana, a South Indian tribal figure, which led to a confrontation. He sarcastically added that the dispute over stolen fruits later escalated into a war, humorously referring to it as a fight over a Rs. 2000 GST bill.

Public Outrage and Criticism

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism from social media users and Hindu groups. Many accused Prakash Raj of mocking Hindu beliefs and disrespecting the sacred text. Some also pointed out that his comments were intended to create a divide between North and South India, stirring regional tensions.

There has been significant backlash on social media, with people demanding legal action against the actor. Some users have called for filmmakers to reconsider casting him in future projects, including high-profile films like Varanasi and Drishyam 3, due to his controversial statements.

Legal Action and Future Consequences

As a result of the outrage, a criminal case has been reportedly filed against Prakash Raj. Allegations include offending religious sentiments and promoting divisive views. The actor, known for his outspoken views on politics and religion, has yet to comment on the legal developments.

This controversy is not the first time Prakash Raj has found himself at the centre of public criticism. In the past, he has made headlines for his outspoken political opinions and anti-religious comments. However, his latest remarks on the Ramayana seem to have crossed a line for many, causing significant damage to his public image.

Prakash Raj’s upcoming film

Workwise, Prakash’s latest film is Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap’s Dacoit. His next is SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.