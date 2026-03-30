Hyderabad: Veteran actor Prakash Raj is mourning the loss of his mother, Suvarnalatha, who passed away at the age of 86. She breathed her last on Sunday morning at her residence in Bengaluru due to age-related health issues.

Her final rites were held on the same day in Bengaluru, with family members, relatives, and well-wishers gathering to pay their respects.

Suvarnalatha played a central role in shaping Prakash Raj’s life. She faced many hardships from a young age. Reports suggest that she grew up in an orphanage in Hubli and later worked as a nurse before moving to Bengaluru in search of better opportunities.

She managed her family single-handedly during difficult times, especially when her husband struggled with alcoholism. Her strength and resilience left a deep impact on Prakash Raj, both as a person and as an actor.

A Diverse Family Background

Suvarnalatha belonged to a Christian family, while Prakash Raj’s father, Manjunath Rai, was a Hindu. This diverse cultural upbringing influenced Prakash Raj’s worldview and personality.

The couple raised three children, with Prakash Raj being the eldest. His brother, Prasad Raj, was also involved in acting at one point.

Condolences Pour In

The news of her passing has led to an outpouring of condolences from fans, colleagues, and public figures. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his grief and extended heartfelt sympathies to Prakash Raj and his family.

His message stood out, especially given the political differences between the two, showing respect beyond rivalry.

Suvarnalatha may have stayed away from the limelight, but she remained a strong emotional anchor in Prakash Raj’s life. Her journey from hardship to strength continues to inspire many.