Actor Prakash Raj’s speech restricted at Bagepalli DYFI event

Chikkaballapur: Actor Prakash Raj did not deliver his scheduled speech at a DYFI convention in Bagepalli on Saturday, September 26, after officials reportedly imposed restrictions on his participation and obtained an undertaking from the event organisers.

Bagepalli taluk executive officer and SIR nodal officer Nagamani is said to have instructed the organisers to ensure that Prakash Raj did not speak about the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls or the Election Commission. The organisers were reportedly asked to provide a written undertaking regarding the restrictions.

Prakash Raj subsequently attended the event only to flag off the procession and left without addressing the gathering. The restrictions drew sharp reactions from participants, who questioned the decision of the authorities.

‘They’re afraid I’ll speak the truth’

Later, speaking to media persons in Chikkaballapur, Prakash Raj criticised the move and said such restrictions were not appropriate in a democratic setup.

“They are afraid that I will speak the truth and strongly criticise them,” he said, referring to the reported undertaking. He also said the document had not been given to him and questioned why such restrictions were necessary.

Prakash Raj said his visit was connected to an awareness campaign concerning the electoral roll revision exercise. He said he had planned to attend the DYFI convention as part of that campaign.

“I went to Bagepalli and inaugurated the procession. I do not know what happened there. The people who announced the restrictions and obtained the undertaking should be asked about it,” he said. The episode has led to criticism from convention participants, with questions being raised over the restrictions imposed on the actor’s proposed speech.