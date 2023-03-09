Actor Satish Kaushik, famed as ‘Calendar’ in ‘Mr. India’, passes away at 67

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 9th March 2023 7:48 am IST

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik – remembered as ‘Calendar’ in the film “Mr. India” – passed away at 67 late on Wednesday.

His friend and another legendary actor Anupam Kher shared the news in a tweet early Thursday.

Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII, and started his film career in the early 1980s.

He penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, which acquired a cult following over the years.

He is known for his comic roles as ‘Calendar’ in “Mr India”, ‘Pappu Pager’ in “Deewana Mastana” among many others.

Kaushik also gave sterling performances in other films like “Ram Lakhan” and “Saajan Chale Sasural”.

He directed Sridevi’s film, “Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja” and later “Prem”, both disasters, but he got his big hit with “Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain” and also “Tere Sang”, among many others.

Many Bollywood personalities have paid tributes to the multifaceted artiste after learning about the news of his demise.

