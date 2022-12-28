Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death didn’t appear to be suicide, claims mortuary worker at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case seems to be rising from the grave after two years as a staff member of the mortuary unit of Cooper Hospital in Mumbai claimed that the actor’s death did not appear to be a suicide.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, at Cooper Hospital, Mumbai said, “When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, it did not appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I had over 28 years of experience. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later.”

“I had over 28 years of experience. When I observed Sushant’s body, there was no mark that is generally found in hanging cases. There were fracture marks on his body. What to write in the postmortem report is the doctor’s job. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them,” he added.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a lot of controversies.

His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital

The Central Bureau of Investigation was brought to investigate the actor’s death from various angles.

After dropping out of engineering college Sushant started his career as a theatre artiste before entering TV serials in 2008 and ultimately becoming a full-fledged Bollywood star.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with ‘Kai Po Che’ and was known for his kind gestures, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success ‘M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story’. His last big-screen appearance was ‘Chhichhore’ which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra’s ‘Dil Bechara’ opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel ‘The fault in our stars’, the film went for an OTT release.