Actress allegedly hits hero with slipper during fight: Report

Hyderabad: A fresh controversy from the Tamil film industry has set social media buzzing and it is about a popular actor and actress’ alleged dramatic breakup.

According to a report by Telugu360, the unnamed couple had been in a relationship for nearly three years and were even planning to get married. However, things are said to have taken a turn after the actor allegedly became increasingly controlling, not only over the actress’ personal life but also her professional decisions.

Unable to cope with the situation, the actress is believed to have ended the relationship. The report further claims that the breakup culminated in a heated argument at a star hotel in Chennai, where the actress allegedly hit the actor with a slipper before walking away. Soon after, she reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram, signalling the end of their relationship.

While the actress is said to have moved on and embraced her newfound freedom, the actor has reportedly been keeping a low profile following the split. It is important to note that the report does not reveal the names of either celebrity, and the claims remain unverified.

The blind item has since sparked intense speculation online, with fans attempting to identify the stars behind the story.

Interestingly, the rumours have also reignited discussion around actress Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram. The duo has recently been at the centre of breakup speculation after fans noticed that Anupama no longer follows Dhruv on Instagram and shared a cryptic post about not having to wait for “approvals” before posting. However, neither Anupama nor Dhruv has addressed the rumours, and there is no evidence linking them to the blind item.

Disclaimer: The report does not reveal the identities of the actor and actress. The claims remain unverified, and any speculation circulating on social media is not officially confirmed.