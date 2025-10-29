Actress backs NY City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani; shares 20-yr bond

New York: Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has lent her support to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who, if elected, would make history as the first Muslim immigrant to hold a constitutional position in the United States.

In an Instagram post, the Uganda-born actress shared her two-decade-long association with Mamdani, recalling that she first met him while interning at his mother and acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair’s production company, Mirabai Films.

“We met when he was just 14, during my internship at his mother’s production company, Mirabai Films. After a month of hearing his name mentioned, I found myself curious about this boy.”

“Without realising it, I had constructed an image in my mind, but the moment he walked into the office, that assumption shattered. The young man before me was present, warm, and respectful. He greeted everyone, introduced himself to me with genuine eye contact and a smile. There were no airs about him, no trace of entitlement. He was down-to-earth and comfortable in his own skin,” Lupita continued.

Lupita and Mamadani later worked together in Queen of Katwe, a Disney film directed by Nair and assisted by him. “Years later, I reconnected with Zohran as an adult when we worked together on the film, Queen of Katwe in Uganda. The boy I’d met matured, but his warmth, presence, and engagement remained.”

The Hollywood actress believes Zohran Mamdani is the perfect candidate to don the New York mayor office.

“I believe that Zohran Mamdani possesses the personality, skills, and temperament to be an excellent mayor of New York City. The polls are open now and it was an honor to cast my vote for him!,” she captioned her post. “Make your voice heard in the NYC Mayoral race, and other important offices on the ballot.

Lupita Nyong’o won her first Oscar in 2015 for Best Supporting Actress for the movie 12 Years a Slave.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic socialist, rose to prominence after defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary in June. His election campaign, which creatively uses Bollywood references to explain his manifesto, drew widespread attention.

The Indian–Ugandan–American politician, son of filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, has leveraged his South Asian roots to connect with New York’s diverse electorate.