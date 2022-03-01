Actress Bhagyashree gets married again! [Watch]

Mumbai: One of the most loved divas of Bollywood, Bhagyashree rose to fame with her 1989 cult film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ opposite superstar Salman Khan. The actress will be next seen in Star Plus’s reality show ‘Smart Jodi’ along with her husband Himalay Dassani.

A promo of the upcoming episode was shared on Star Plus’ social media handle where Bhagyashree and her husband can be seen getting married once again. The couple can also be seen putting garlands around each other’s necks as the other participating couples too got emotional and cheer for them.

In the teaser clip, the actress revealed that neither her, nor her husband Himalay’s parents were a part of their wedding, as they were against their relationship.

“There was no one at my wedding except him. When I told my parents that I wanted to marry him, they did not agree to it. Parents have dreams for their children but the children also have dreams of their own. And sometimes you should let them realise their dreams. At the end of the day, it’s their life that they need to live,” Bhagyashree revealed with teary eyes.

The actress went on add that while parents have dreams and ambitions for their children, they should allow kids to choose what is best for them.

For the unversed, Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani got married in 1990, a year after her debut in the film industry. The couple are parents to two children — Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dassani.