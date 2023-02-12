Adani, BBC docu, 5 trillion: KCR fires at Modi led centre in Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while he won in the parliamentary elections of 2014, the country lost. He said that while ex-PM Manmohan Singh worked hard and spoke less, it’s the opposite case with the current Prime Minister.

He also called Nirmala Sitharaman’s 5 trillion size economy target a ‘joke’ and a very low target.

KCR made these remarks during the Assembly session held on Sunday.

The chief minister said that the Prime Minister, while he made a chest-thumping speech in the Parliament, avoided answering questions on the Adani issue and bulldozed opposition from raising questions. “The manner in which BJP leaders are praising the PM will lead to the point of Modi becoming the ex-PM,” KCR said to the chortles of the TRS MLAs.

Speaking on the BBC documentary ban issue, KCR said that BJP’s Ashwini Upadhyay has filed a case in the Supreme Court to ban the international news organisation in the country. “Such arrogance..do you think BBC is Zee News in order to fear something like your ED?” he asked.

KCR said that such behaviour will not be tolerated by people for long. “Post 2024, they will be in ruins. We all saw what one Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan and the subsequent sparks that were generated in the country due to one Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan could do to Indira Gandhi,” he remarked.

Further targeting PM Modi’s remarks on the UPA rule, where he called it the ‘lost decade’, KCR recommended journalist Puja Mehra’s book ‘The Lost Decade’ 2008-2018 on the subject and said that the country’s growth deteriorated during the NDA rule. “The Congress suffers from a limitless lack of knowledge and has failed to express these facts,” he remarked.

KCR further mocked FM Nirmala Sitharaman for demanding PM Modi’s photo at a ration shop in Kamareddy district. “The nation’s finance minister fought with a poor ration dealer. She threatened him. Why exactly should PM Modi’s photo be displayed?” he said.

