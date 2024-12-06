Adani Bond portfolio’s liquidity stable: JP Morgan

Mumbai: As the dust seems to have settled around Adani Group bonds after the recent US-related developments, global brokerage JP Morgan has said that Adani bond portfolio’s liquidity is stable, giving an Overweight (OW) rating on four bonds of the Adani Group firms.

In a note, JP Morgan gave OW rating on three bonds of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and one of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), a subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions.

Adani Group bonds have settled after a period of volatility, widening by about 100–200 basis points, it said.

The Group companies liquidity seems stable after accounting for near-term maturities for offshore debt, JP Morgan said, adding that Adani Green Energy Ltd’s bond issue will be in focus.

“The ability to scale and grow using internal cash flows in the case of Adani Ports gives us strong comfort on the intrinsic equity value of such a business, which in turn reduces the scope for credit stress,” the note by the global brokerage read.

JPMorgan said the ports-to-power conglomerate’s short-tenor bonds saw more spread widening due to higher dollar prices.

On average, the group’s bond yields have widened by – Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: 140 basis points, Adani Transmission: 180 basis points, Adani Electricity Mumbai: 140 basis points, and Adani Green RG bonds: 150 to 160 basis points.

After these moves, the brokerage house prefers some short-end bonds and ‘ADTIN 2026s’ (Adani Transmission) in particular, on which they moved to an ‘overweight’ rating.

Within the ADSEZ (Adani Ports & SEZ) curve, which is an ‘overweight’, JPMorgan prefers ‘ADSEZ 32s’ versus ‘ADSEZ 41s’, thereby initiating coverage with overweight on the former and upgrading the latter to ‘overweight’.

After tabulating near-term maturities for offshore debt at various group companies, JPMorgan took “varying degrees of comfort”.

“Overall, we take varying degrees of comfort, and believe that key to watch among the bond-issuing entities is mainly Adani Green, which has a decent-size loan ($1.1 billion) due in March 2025,” said the global financial services major.

The operational risks in Adani Group have reduced over the years, with a fall in share pledges, and improving leverage among others, Bernstein Research said in a recent note.