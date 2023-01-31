Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed, 4.62 crore shares sought

Retail investors, for whom roughly half of the issue was reserved, bid for just 11% of the 2.29 crore shares earmarked for them.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 31st January 2023 4:18 pm IST
Adani Group takes over management of Jaipur International Airport

New Delhi: The Rs 20,000 crore share sale of Adani group’s flagship firm was fully subscribed on Tuesday after non-retail investors bid in big volumes, according to stock exchange data.

As many as 4.62 crore shares were sought as against an offer of 4.55 crore.

Also Read
Hindenburg Research’s expose: Adani Group to go forward with planned IPO

Non-institutional investors put in bids for over three times the 96.16 lakh shares reserved for them, while the 1.28 crore shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was almost fully subscribed, according to BSE data.

There was, however, muted response from retail investors and company employees.

Retail investors, for whom roughly half of the issue was reserved, bid for just 11% of the 2.29 crore shares earmarked for them. Employees sought 52% of the 1.6 lakh shares reserved for them.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button