Adani Gangavaram port workers protest demanding wage hike, clash with cops

The protesters demand that the management pay contractual workers a minimum wage of Rs 36000 monthly

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 17th August 2023 4:31 pm IST
Police set up barricades to take control of the situation at the port on Thursday (Photo: Twitter)

A large number of workers at Adani Gangavaram Port in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam held a protest on Thursday, August 17, following call for strike given by the workers union.

The protesters demanded a hike in a minimum wages of contractual workers. They demanded that the management pay contractual workers a minimum wage of Rs 36000 monthly. The workers also sought reinstatement of some suspended employees.

Port operations were affected due to the strike and subsequent protest. The state authorities deployed a huge contingent of police personnel to control the situation. However, a huge number of workers and union leaders had already reached the main gate of the port.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Land encroachment in Visakhapatnam started during previous govt’: AP’s IT Minister

In an attempt to foil the protest, there was a scuffle between the police and workers in which several workers and at least ten policemen, including Gajuwaka CI, sustained injuries.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 17th August 2023 4:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button