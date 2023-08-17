Adani Gangavaram port workers protest demanding wage hike, clash with cops

A large number of workers at Adani Gangavaram Port in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam held a protest on Thursday, August 17, following call for strike given by the workers union.

The protesters demanded a hike in a minimum wages of contractual workers. They demanded that the management pay contractual workers a minimum wage of Rs 36000 monthly. The workers also sought reinstatement of some suspended employees.

Port operations were affected due to the strike and subsequent protest. The state authorities deployed a huge contingent of police personnel to control the situation. However, a huge number of workers and union leaders had already reached the main gate of the port.

In an attempt to foil the protest, there was a scuffle between the police and workers in which several workers and at least ten policemen, including Gajuwaka CI, sustained injuries.