‘Land encroachment in Visakhapatnam started during previous govt’: AP’s IT Minister

Visakhapatnam: Hitting out at Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan over his allegations of land encroachments on Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath claimed that land encroachments had occurred in Visakhapatnam during the previous government’s tenure.

Amid the Varahi Yatra of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan, the war of words between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Jana Sena leaders is going on in a range in the Visakhapatnam district.

State IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday claimed, “Land encroachments had occurred in Visakhapatnam during the previous government’s tenure.”

He also has accused Pawan Kalyan of making false allegations against the government.

The Minister further alleged that Pawan failed to notice the irregularities at Ganga Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) College because of his association with Chandrababu Naidu.

Minister Amarnath also criticized Pawan Kalyan’s objections to government structures, stating that Pawan should refrain from making baseless claims. He compared Pawan to the notorious Dandupalyam gang and suggested that Pawan should educate himself by reading books.

Earlier, on Saturday JSP chief Pawan Kalyan warned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana of corruption and said that the latter had grabbed lands belonging to the church.

Pawan Kalyan inspected the buildings promoted by Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana belonging to the YSRCP and said, “MP had grabbed lands belonging to the church. They have given TDR (terrace development rights) bonds to those who violated the law. The Visakhapatnam MP says he would run away from the city which is shameful.”

The ongoing Varahi Yatra by the actor-turned-politician will continue in the Visakhapatnam district till August 19.