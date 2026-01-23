Adani Group completes full takeover of IANS news agency

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group has taken full control of news agency IANS by purchasing the remaining 24 per cent stake for an undisclosed sum of money.

AMG Media Networks Ltd, the media arm of the group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining stake in IANS India Private Limited, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

It, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

The group in December 2023 acquired a majority 50.50 per cent stake in IANS (Indo-Asian News Service), making the newswire agency a subsidiary of the Adani media arm. In January 2024, AMG Media Networks (AMNL) increased its ownership of IANS shares with voting rights to 76 per cent, and nearly all non-voting shares, up from 50.5 per cent each earlier.

“AMNL has now executed a Share Purchase Agreement on January 21, 2026, to acquire the balance stake in IANS. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, IANS shall become a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company,” Adani Enterprises Ltd said in the filing.

Prior to this, AMNL held 76 per cent of Category-1 shares of IANS and 99.26 per cent of Category-II shares.

“Acquisition of following shares in IANS (is being done) by AMNL – 24 per cent Category I shares – with voting rights; 0.74 per cent Category II shares – without voting rights,” it said.

IANS, one of India’s established multi-language news agencies, provides news content across print, digital and broadcast platforms. The full takeover further deepens Adani’s presence in the media and content ecosystem, following earlier moves, including stakes in NDTV and other media properties.

Adani Group’s entry into the media sector began in 2022 as part of a strategic diversification beyond its traditional strengths in ports, energy and infrastructure. In April 2022, Adani Enterprises set up AMG Media Networks Ltd as its primary vehicle for media and publishing acquisitions. Soon after, AMG Media bought a stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd, operator of the business and financial news digital platform BQ Prime.

In December 2022, the group moved into mainstream broadcast news by acquiring a controlling stake (around 65 per cent) in NDTV, one of India’s leading news broadcasters.

This was followed by the group’s first acquisition of IANS (Indo-Asian News Service) on December 15, 2023.

The acquisitions – from BQ Prime to NDTV to IANS – underscore Adani’s rapid build-out of a multi-platform media presence, spanning digital, broadcast and newswire services.

The IANS acquisition extends Adani’s presence across the content supply chain that serves publishers, broadcasters and digital platforms.