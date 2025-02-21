Adani Group to invest Rs 30,000 cr in Kerala in next 5 years

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 21st February 2025 1:54 pm IST
Kochi: Adani Group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala in the next five years, a top executive said on Friday.

The diversified group that is developing the Vizhinjam port and operating the airport at Thiruvananthapuram, will be developing a logistics and e-commerce hub as well as expanding its cement manufacturing capacity in the state.

“We are committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore,” Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani said at the Invest Kerala Global Summit here.

He said the group will be expanding the capacity of the Thiruvananthapuram airport from 4.5 million passengers per annum, to 12 million passengers per annum with an investment of Rs 5,500 crore.

Also, a logistics and e-commerce hub will be set up in Kochi and the cement manufacturing capacity will be increased in Kochi, he added.

In total, Adani said the group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in the next five years in Kerala.

The two-day summit is expected to see around 3,000 participants.

