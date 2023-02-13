Adani’s net worth dips further as stocks continue to bleed today

Gautam Adani who recently lost a spot in the world’s top 20 billionaires list saw a dip in his net worth by USD 2.4 billion today as his group companies’ stocks continue to bleed.

In today’s early trade, stocks of all Adani Group companies were trading in red due to huge sell-offs.

The sell-offs that were started after the release of the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group resulted in a huge drop in the net worth of Gautam Adani.

Adani Group stocks locked in lower circuits

As of 10 am, most of the Adani stocks were also locked in lower circuits. Adani Total Gas Limited and Adani Transmission saw a dip of five percent whereas, Adani Power and Adani Green lost 4.99 percent of market valuation today.

Apart from them, other Adani Group stocks, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ACC, Ambuja Cement, and NDTV were trading in red due to sell-offs.

Stocks of Adani Group companies at 10 am today

Adani once again emerged as top loser on world’s billionaire list

Today, Adani once again emerged as the top loser on the world’s billionaire list. He lost USD 2.4 billion in the early trade today.

Today’s top five winners

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Robin Zeng 38.7 +1100 +2.87 China Wang Liping 9.6 +524 +5.78 China Hubert Burda 4.3 +521 +13.7 Germany Huang Shilin 17.5 +484 +2.84 China Liang Wengen 7.4 +388 +5.51 China

Today’s top five losers

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Gautam Adani 55.6 -2400 -4.14 India Mikhail Fridman 13.5 -581 -4.12 Russia Lee Shau Kee 29.7 -539 -1.78 China German Khan 8.9 -370 -4 Russia Tadashi Yanai 31.3 -355 -1.12 Japan

Adani slips to 22nd spot after dip in net worth due to stocks sell-offs

After losing significant net worth, Adani slipped to the 22nd spot on the billionaire list. He not only lost the spot on the top 20 billionaire list but also lost the tag of India’s richest person to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Gautam Adani’s net worth dropped from USD 134.2 billion on December 13, 2022, to USD 55.6 billion now.

With a net worth of USD 82.5 billion, Mukesh Ambani is not only the richest person in India but also one of the top 10 billionaires in the world.