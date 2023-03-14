Adani’s net worth drops again as stocks bleed today

The Adani Group companies’ stocks, which had been on an upward trend for a few trading sessions, saw a dip today, resulting in a drop of USD 1.7 billion in the net worth of its founder and chairman, Gautam Adani.

His net worth has fallen down significantly causing him to slip to the 25th position on the list of the world’s billionaires. It was USD 119 billion when Hindenburg released a report against the group and now it has dropped to USD 45.5.

Adani Power, Adani Transmission, NDTV, Adani Total Gas Limited stocks lock in lower circuits

Adani Power, Adani Transmission, NDTV and Adani Total Gas Limited’s shares are locked in lower circuits, while other Adani companies’ stocks, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Port, ACC, and Ambuja Cement are trading in the red.

All the Adani stocks are trading in red affecting Gautam Adani’s net worth. The situation is closely being monitored by investors, market analysts, and financial experts.

Stocks of Adani Group companies at 11:15 am today

Top loser on billionaire list

Today, Adani once again emerged as the top loser. In one day today, the billionaire lost USD 1.7 billion i.e., 3.66 percent of his net worth.

Today’s top five winners

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Colin Zheng Huang 32.1 +1900 +6.35 China Jeff Bezos 115.7 +1700 +1.48 US Steve Ballmer 82.1 +1300 +1.67 US Ma Huateng 36.5 +1200 +3.50 China Qin Yinglin 20 +1100 +5.96 China

Today’s top five losers

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Bernard Arnault 205.9 -5400 -2.54 US Robin Zeng 31.6 -1800 -5.46 Hong Kong Gautam Adani 45.6 -1600 -3.40 India Francois Pinault 38.8 -1300 -3.24 France Wei Jianjun 13.3 -1200 -8.21 China

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani falls out of top 10 billionaire

Meanwhile, the chairman of India’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani continues to hold the title of both India’s richest person and Asia’s wealthiest person. Currently, he is holding the 9th position in the world’s billionaire list.

The current top 10 billionaire list features eight Americans, one from France, and one from Mexico. French businessman Bernard Arnault tops the list with a net worth of $192 billion.

Though Ambani is out of the world’s 100-billion club, his company has expanded in the telecoms and digital space. With his continued success in business, it remains to be seen whether Ambani will make a comeback to the top five billionaire list and 100-billion club in the future.