Adani’s net worth near two-year low as stocks lock in lower circuits

The Adani Group’s stocks have been in the news lately, with its chairman and founder Gautam Adani’s net worth experiencing a huge dip ever since the release of the Hindenburg report.

The stocks have been bleeding, and Adani’s net worth has reached near two-year low of USD 50.2 billion, down from USD 119 billion on January 24 when Hindenburg research released a report against Adani Group.

The trend is likely to cause a further dip in the net worth of Adani, who is now at the 24th position in the world’s billionaire list.

Two Adani group stocks locked in lower circuits

Two of the group stocks – Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas Limited, are currently locked in their lower circuits. As of now, the shares of other companies of the group such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and ACC are trading in the red.

However, Adani Power and NDTV shares are locked in their upper circuits, while shares of Adani Green and Ambuja Cement are trading in green.

Stocks of Adani Group companies at 2 pm today

Also Read Adani loses over half of his net worth in 22 days as stocks continue to bleed

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani out of world’s top 10 billionaire list

In the meantime, India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani has lost his place in the world’s top 10 billionaire list. His net worth currently stands at USD 83.4 billion, and he is now at the 11th position. However, he continues to be the richest person in Asia.

The top 10 billionaire list currently features eight Americans and one each from France and Mexico. The list is topped by France’s Bernard Arnault, whose net worth is USD 193 billion.