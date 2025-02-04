Adani Ports handles highest-ever monthly cargo of 39.9 MMT in Jan, up 13%

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday said it handled its highest-ever monthly cargo volume of 39.9 million metric tonnes (MMT) in January, which was up 13 per cent year-on-year.

This included containers (+32 per cent YoY) and liquids and gas (+18 per cent).

APSEZ has crossed new milestones of handling 372.2 MMT (+20 per cent YoY) of total cargo (+7 per cent YoY) and liquids and gases (+9 per cent YoY) year-to-date in January, informed India’s largest integrated transport utility and part of the diversified Adani Group.

Moreover, Mundra Port has achieved a series of extraordinary milestones in cargo handling during January 2025, some of which have become national records.

“Record-breaking performance across various cargo segments underlines Adani Port as a leading global port and an engine of India’s economy,” said the company.

APSEZ Mundra has achieved a historic monthly cargo volume of 17.20 million metric tonnes, surpassing the previous record of 17.11 million metric tonnes, the highest ever by any Indian port in the history of maritime trade.

In container handling, Mundra created a new national record by crossing a combined throughput of 7.72 lakh Twenty-foot Equivalent (TEUs) in a month.

“This milestone demonstrates Mundra Port’s expertise in containerised cargo handling and Adani Port’s important role in the global supply chain,” the company noted.

It further stated that Adani Mundra Marine Team handled 415 vessels with 884 movements, surpassing the previous record of 406 vessels and 876 movements.

Mundra Railway Division achieved a record-breaking monthly handling of 1.47 lakh TEUs, surpassing the previous record of 1.44 lakh TEUs handled.

In addition, the Railway Team created two more records, handling the highest ever 682 trains, surpassing the previous record of 662 trains, and the highest ever 447 double-stack trains, surpassing the previous record of 429 double-stack trains.

“Container Terminal AICTPL achieved the highest handling of 3.05 lakh TEUs in a single month, surpassing the previous best record of 3.02 lakh TEUs, the highest volume handled by any single container terminal in India,” Adani Ports informed.

The APSEZ Mundra Liquid team achieved the highest monthly throughput of 0.841 million tonnes of cargo, surpassing the previous record of 0.832 million tonnes, while the APSEZ LPG team shipped a record 1.01 lakh metric tonnes of LPG in a single month.