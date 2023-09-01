Adani stocks trade in green after group rejects OCCRP allegations

Stocks of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, and NDTV have begun trading in the green

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 1st September 2023 12:23 pm IST
adani stocks
Representative Image

The stocks of Adani Group companies that have faced significant selling pressure following the allegations leveled by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) have started trading in green today.

While Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, and NDTV have begun trading in the green, Adani Total Gas Limited and Adani Wilmar Limited are still trading in the red.

The selling of Adani stocks yesterday began after the OCCRP report alleged that two men, who it claimed had ‘secretly invested’ in the conglomerate, turned out to have ‘close ties to its majority owners’, raising questions about violations of Indian law.

MS Education Academy

Following these allegations, the Adani Group has vehemently rejected the claims made by the OCCRP, characterising them as ‘recycled’.

Also Read
Shares of this Adani Group company double investor wealth in less than six months

In a statement, the Indian conglomerate stated, “We categorically reject these recycled allegations. These news reports appear to be yet another concerted effort by Soros-funded interests, supported by a section of the foreign media, to revive the meritless Hindenburg report. In fact, this was anticipated, as reported by the media last week.”

After the dismissal of OCCRP allegations, Adani stocks have resumed trading in green today.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 1st September 2023 12:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011.
Back to top button