Shares of this Adani Group company doubles investor wealth in less than six months

The shares of Adani Group companies are moving upwards, thereby providing impressive returns to investors. Although all Adani shares are yielding significant returns, Adani Power has doubled investors’ wealth in under six months.

The companies’ shares have surged by over 127 percent in the last six months. The share price of the company, which was Rs 146.65 on February 24, 2023, has now risen to Rs. 333.30.

Similarly, another Adani Group company, Adani Enterprises Limited is also delivering impressive returns to investors, having its share surged by over 95 percent in the last six months. The share price was Rs. 1315.65 on February 24, and it has now reached Rs. 2572.

Apart from Adani Power and Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and other companies within the group have also provided significant returns to investors.

However, despite the massive surge in shares over the past six months, most of them have not yet reached the levels seen before the release of the Hindenburg report against the group.