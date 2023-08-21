Gautam Adani’s net worth jumps by USD 140 crore today as stocks surge

Gautam Adani experienced a substantial surge in his net worth as the stocks of his firms surged significantly. Today’s trading session proved highly favorable for Adani, with all his company stocks experiencing positive movement.

One of the Adani Group’s companies, Adani Power, witnessed an astounding surge of over five percent. Additionally, Adani Transmission recorded gains of 4.38 percent.

All stocks of Adani firms trading in green

Furthermore, all the other firms under the Adani umbrella, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, Adani Green, Adani Port, ACC, Ambuja Cements, NDTV, and Adani Total Gas, witnessed a rise in their share prices.

These stocks were trading in the green at 12 noon, leading to a significant improvement in Adani’s net worth.

Adani Group companies’ stocks at 12 noon on Monday

The surge in Adani Group’s stocks can be attributed to the positive sentiment generated due to investment and bulk deal buzz in various Adani Group companies.

Adani’s net worth

Due to the surge in Adani share prices, the net worth of Gautam Adani increased by USD 1.4 billion or 140 crore, propelling him to become the top winner of the day among global billionaires.

Presently, his total net worth stands at USD 57.1 billion.

Despite the impressive surge in Gautam Adani’s net worth, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, continues to hold the title of India’s richest person. Currently ranked 13th on the global billionaire list, Ambani’s net worth stands at USD 89.9 billion.