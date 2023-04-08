Adani Total, Torrent Gas reduce CNG, PNG price after Centre revises pricing guidelines

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2023 8:24 pm IST
Adani Group's port acquisition will turn Israel's Haifa city into strong Mediterranean hub: Mayor

Ahmedabad: In a respite to lakhs of domestic gas and CNG vehicle owners, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Torrent Gas reduced CNG and PNG prices following the Centre’s decision to revise the domestic natural gas pricing guidelines.

Adani Total reduced CNG and PNG prices to up to Rs 8.13 per kg and Rs 5.06 per scm (standard cubic metre), respectively.

It also announced a reduction in PNG prices for industrial and commercial consumers by Rs 3 per scm, ATGL said in a statement.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Sharad’s stand on Adani will not affect Oppn unity, says Shiv Sena

Similarly, Torrent Gas, which provides CNG and PNG in 34 districts across the country, announced a reduction between Rs 4-5 per scm in the price of domestic PNG and between Rs 6-8.25 per kg in the retail price of CNG effective from today evening, it said in a statement.

“In line with our policy to prioritize our end consumers, ATGL has decided to pass through the benefit of the New Gas Pricing guidelines announced by the Government of India to our large numbers of Home PNG and CNG consumers,” the ATGL said.

“The GoI’s decision to revise the domestic natural gas pricing guidelines and the consequent reduction in PNG and CNG prices will bring significant respite to millions of households and CNG vehicle owners,” Torrent Gas said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2023 8:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button