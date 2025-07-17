Addicted to betting apps, Hyderabad woman robs brother’s house

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested with two of her friends on Thursday, July 17, in Jagadgirigutta for allegedly burglarising her brother’s house after incurring debts through her betting app addiction.

According to Jagadgirigutta police, a case was registered with them saying that the complainant, Subrahmanyam Sreekanth’s house, was burglarised while he was out attending a car puja at his parents’ residence in Karmanghat on the night of July 5.

Police investigation revealed that the theft was orchestrated by his sister. The main accused used to reside with her father and was reportedly addicted to online betting and casino apps, causing her to accumulate a debt of Rs 5 lakh.

The accused allegedly stole her brother’s house key from her sister-in-law’s purse and, taking advantage of the family’s weekly visits to Karmanghat, decided to break into the house with two of her friends named Karthik and Akhil.

The trio stole 12 tolas of gold, silver items, and cash and part of the stolen gold was pledged at Attica Gold Loan to clear the main accused’s debts.

The three were arrested by the police after CCTV footage helped trace their movements, and the tools used in the offence were seized from them.

In a separate incident, a gemstone trader from Hyderabad was arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday, July 16, for stealing from foreign delegates in star hotels.

The accused has been identified as Chintakindi Srinivasulu, a 57-year-old resident of Hyderabad.

According to reports, the accused used to track foreign delegates on news and social media to gather information on the conferences they would be attending.

He would use this information to infiltrate those conferences, posing as a delegate and stealing valuables, especially foreign currency.

Upon his arrest, police recovered USD 270, TWD 2,900 (Taiwanese), AUD 2,000 (Australian) and LAK 10,000 (Lao) from him.

The accused is reportedly involved in two such incidents, one at Sadashiva Nagar police station and the other at High Grounds police station.

The accused was arrested based on a complaint at the High Grounds police station by foreign delegate Roger Ninepo Sheng, who lost USD 300 and TWD 3,000 while attending a conference at the Shangri-La Hotel in June this year.