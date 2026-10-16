Additional Superintendent of NIMS returns to Chanchalguda jail

Hyderabad: Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Additional Superintendent Nori Lakshmi Bhaskar was sent back to the Chanchalguda Jail on Friday, October 16, following the end of the three-day Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) custody.

Bhaskar was in ACB custody since October 13 for questioning in a disproportionate assets (DA) case worth Rs 6.13 crore.

On September 29, the ACB raided the houses of five NIMS employees as part of its ongoing investigation into the DA case against Bhaskar.

During the searches, ACB officials reportedly recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash from Dhanraj, a barber working at NIMS. Officials are also examining land documents and tracing the money trail at all five locations to determine whether the assets and financial transactions are linked to the DA case.

Following his arrest, Bhaskar was suspended from NIMS. NIMS Director Rahul Devraj said the ACB had informed the hospital that a disproportionate assets case had been registered against Bhaskar and that he had been arrested on September 22.

Bhaskar’s detention has exceeded 48 hours. Under Rule 8(2)(a) of the Telangana State Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1991, a government servant detained in custody for more than 48 hours is deemed to have been placed under suspension from the date of detention.

On September 26, the state government asked the NIMS director to place Bhaskar under deemed suspension from the date of his detention. During his suspension, Bhaskar will receive a subsistence allowance as per the rules.