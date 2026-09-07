Adidas apologises over Israeli soldier shoe campaign backlash

German sportswear company Adidas has apologised after a one shoe campaign featuring former Israeli soldier Shalev Biton sparked criticism and calls for a boycott.

“We recognise that an image used in a recent local activation by the local team has raised concerns and strong reactions,” Adidas said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel on Monday, September 7.

“It was never our intent to cause offence and we apologise for anyone affected,” the company added.

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Adidas described the promotion as a “local activation by the local team”, distinguishing it from its global operations. The company said it was taking the criticism seriously and would “continue to listen, learn and work to ensure that our actions reflect the inclusive values we stand for”.

Adidas also highlighted its work with athletes and sporting communities across the Middle East and said it provides product donations to communities in need.

Campaign background

The campaign promoted Adidas’ Single Shoe Service, which allows customers who need only one shoe to purchase it at half the price of a pair.

Biton, who lost his left leg after being wounded while serving in the Israeli army in 2021, was featured in promotional material for the initiative. He had said the service was inspired by his own experience of having to buy complete pairs despite needing only one shoe.

The promotional video originally posted by Biton was no longer available on his Instagram account by Sunday, September 6.

The campaign drew criticism in the context of the thousands of Palestinians in Gaza who have suffered amputations and other life-changing injuries since October 2023. Critics questioned the decision to feature an Israeli soldier in a campaign focused on people with limb loss

Spanish actor Javier Bardem was among those who called for a boycott of Adidas over the promotion.