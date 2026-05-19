Adilabad Praja Vani pilot report launched, mandal-level rollout planned

Hyderabad: State Planning Board Vice Chairman G Chinnareddy on Tuesday, May 19, launched the pilot project report on the implementation of CM Praja Vani in Adilabad district, announcing that the public grievance redressal programme would be extended to the mandal level in the coming months.

Speaking at the launch at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Chinnareddy, who also serves as the in-charge of CM Praja Vani, said officials and staff must approach petitioners with a positive attitude if the programme was to deliver meaningful outcomes.

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He said the state government had already expanded Praja Vani, which was initially held at the state and district levels, to the division level, and that mandal-level sittings were being planned as the next step.

“With a progressive mindset, the roots of problems can be understood and the path to resolution becomes easier,” he said, adding that grievances were being addressed with patience under the programme.