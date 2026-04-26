Telangana CM orders expansion of Praja Vani to grassroots level

With the proposed expansion, Revanth Reddy said the volume of pending petitions at higher levels would reduce significantly.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2026 2:53 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister speaking about expanding Praja Vani to grassroots levels.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, April 26, directed officials to decentralise the state’s Praja Vani public grievance programme, bringing it down to the Revenue Division level immediately and eventually extending it to mandals, so that citizens from remote areas do not have to travel to Hyderabad or district headquarters to seek redress.

Chairing a meeting with Chief Secretary K Praveen Kumar and CMO officials at MCR HRD Institute, the Chief Minister said officials at every level must be vested with full powers to resolve complaints received through the programme, and that fixed timelines must be set for disposal with no delays permitted.

Revanth Reddy directed that every petition be mandatorily registered, forwarded to the relevant department and tracked, with applicants kept informed of progress. He called for the development of an integrated digital platform for complaint registration, tracking and resolution, with real-time monitoring dashboards at both district and state levels.

Subhan Bakery

Nodal officers at every level: CM

The Chief Minister ordered the appointment of dedicated nodal officers for Praja Vani at every level and the creation of special Praja Vani cells in every district and department. He also directed the implementation of an auto-escalation mechanism, under which unresolved petitions automatically move up to higher authorities, with an appeal system to be introduced if needed.

Revanth Reddy warned that laxity in complaint resolution would not be tolerated and that officials responsible for delays would be held accountable. He said pending complaints must receive special attention and that regular reviews would be held at both district and state levels.

Launched on December 8, 2023, the day after the current Congress government assumed office, Praja Vani currently functions every Tuesday and Friday at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, where officials from all departments receive and act on public petitions. District-level sessions are also held weekly under the supervision of Collectors.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

With the proposed expansion, the Chief Minister said the volume of pending petitions at higher levels would reduce significantly, as many grievances could be resolved locally.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th April 2026 2:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button