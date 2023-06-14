Adipurush 3D ticket prices in Hyderabad will blow away your mind!

Hyderabad: Adipurush is nearing its big release. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer is still two days away from release but tickets are already selling fast. The craze of Adipurush, one of the most awaited films of the year, is so humongous that it has already earned Rs 100 crore in advance booking, according to fresh reports.

Adipurush Ticket Prices In Hyderabad

The prices for one of the most expensive films in the history of Indian cinema are reaching high in Hyderabad and other cities across the country. In the City of Nizams, the cost of tickets ranges from Rs 245 to Rs 400, according to Book My Show website.

The most anticipated release after Pathaan is expected to be available in multiplexes like Prasads, Cinepolis, Platinum, and Mukta. But do you know what the prices are?

Most Expensive Tickets

Prices at Prasad’s theatres are starting at Rs 400 (Gold+3D GlassL) and are selling like hotcakes despite it being the most expensive price range in Hyderabad.

Prices In Other Popular Cinema Halls

Most of the tickets are sold out in the Cinepolis theatres and there are only a few available now for day 1. The ticket cost in this multiplex is starting from Rs 325 (Normal), 325 for (Executive), and Rs 380 for (VIP) which has already been sold out.

Your favorite Platinum Movie Time Cinema in Gachibowli is selling its tickets at the range of Rs 325 for 3D Silver Class. The GPR at Nizampet is also selling it at the rate of Rs 325 (3D Gold) and Rs 380 (3D Sofa).

The Moviemax AMR which is located at Secunderabad is giving away the tickets at the estimate of Rs 240 (3D Classic), Rs 335 (3D Prime), and Rs 390 (3D Recliner) although they are higher compared to the Mukta A2 Cinemas situated at Abids which is selling them for Rs 120 (Silver), Rs 200 (Gold), RS 245 For (Premium Sofa) and Rs 295 for (premium recliner).

The Mahalaxmi Complex and the Devi 70MM 4K Laser & Dolby Atmos are also available at affordable prices ranging from Rs 130 to Rs 260.

The movie is expected to have the biggest opening weekend at the box office. The Prabhas starrer, which is allegedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, has already done great business in terms of distribution rights, according to a report in Indian Express.

The movie has bagged a massive deal with Amazon Prime Video by selling its OTT rights at the sum of Rs 250 crore. Apart from that Adipurush has already minted a whopping amount of Rs 432 crore by selling its music, satellite, and other digital rights.