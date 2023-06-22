Adipurush discounted ticket price offer not valid in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush, an adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana is facing a lot of backlash from netizens. The audience is criticising the cast and crew for the dialogues and VFX of the film. Despite criticism, the movie has managed to collect Rs 395 crore worldwide in five days of its release.

In a latest development, T-series took to social media and announced that the film will now be available in theatres across the country just for Rs 150 and that too in 3D. This news came out after the box office collections saw a massive dip on Monday and Tuesday.

The production company shared the poster of the movie which read, “Special offer on 22nd and 23rd June. Experience the grandeur in 3D for just ₹150. Ab har Bharatiya dekhega Adipurush (Now every Indian will watch Adipurush). Families invited. With edited and changed dialogues.”

However, the excitement was short-lived for fans in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, as the makers openly stated that the offer would not be valid in these states. This exclusion has sparked discontent among Prabhas’ devoted fan base in Hyderabad, who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to watch the film at the reduced price.

There has been no official statement for the non-validity of the offer in Hyderabad and other cities of Telangana, but according to reports due to low occupancy in the theatres, a lot of shows had to be cancelled which made the theatres suffer massive losses.

Due to the optimism surrounding the film the makers had asked the Telangana government to increase prices in theatres by Rs 50, and for an additional 6th show for the day of the release which meant that the shows started from 4 AM. But Prasad’s IMAX incurred losses as the tickets were not available online and the buyers resold the tickets for prices between Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 offline.

The box office needs to pick up momentum in the coming few days if the makers want to collect the money involved in the production of the film.