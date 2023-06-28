Adipurush row: Allahabad HC issues notice to writer Manoj Muntashir

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court on Tuesday allowed an application to include Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the dialogue writer of ‘Adipurush’, as a respondent in a plea seeking a stay on the film’s screening.

The court also issued a notice to Muntashir Shukla.

The High Court has also asked the Centre what action can be taken under Cinematograph Act 1952.

The next hearing is on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on the censor board and the makers of Adipurush.

During a hearing on a plea about certain contentious dialogues in ‘Adipurush’, the court asked “What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?”

The court also questioned the absence of the producer, director and other parties during the hearing.

The petition was filed by advocate Kuldeep Tiwari.

Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release.

From critics to reviewers, many voiced misgivings over certain dialogues in the film. Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are ‘Marega Bete’, ‘Bua Ka Bagicha Hain Kya’ and ‘Jalegi Tere Baap Ki’.

The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

In the face of online outrage and negative reviews, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ revamped the dialogues.