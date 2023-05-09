Adipurush trailer launch: Saffron flags, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants in movie halls

Earlier, the film's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir countered Congress's claim for putting a ban on the religious outfit Bajrang Dal as a part of their manifesto during the high-voltage Karnataka elections.

Published: 9th May 2023 2:27 pm IST
Prabhas from Adipurush (Twitter)

Ahead of the trailer launch of the widely anticipated film ‘Adipurush’, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, flags walked in the venue — a multiplex in the heart of Mumbai’s Juhu area with saffron flags chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

As the media waited with bated breath for the trailer release, fans, dressed in ethnic wear, walked in holding saffron flags and chanted the name of Lord Ram, who is essayed by Prabhas in the film.

They also chanted “Shri Ram Lakshman Janki, Jai Hanuman ki” (Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita, all hail Lord Hanuman).

The religious emotion was also drummed up by the emcee who chanted in unison with the crowd.

The coordinated activity also saw different placards on the same lines. The chants grew stronger as the trailer release drew closer.

‘Adipurush’, is set to be released theatrically on June 16.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Hyderabad during the trailer launch in the city where fans raised slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’, after flocking to the AMB theatre in Gachibowli and streets surrounding it as the word of Prabhas’s attendance spread like wildfire.

Kriti and Prabhas watched the trailer inside the theatre alongside the ecstatic fans.

(With inputs from IANS)

