Fans go gaga as they spot Prabhas, Kriti Sanon in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The stage was set, the crowd was roaring, and the atmosphere was electric as Prabhas and Kriti Sanon visited the AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli to launch the trailer for his upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ on Monday. Prabhas’ family, friends, and a few Tollywood bigwigs were present to witness the trailer in its entirety.

As word of Prabhas’s attendance spread like wildfire, his fans flocked to the AMB theatre and the streets surrounding it. Fans chanted Jai Prabhas and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, creating a festive atmosphere near the theatre.

The crowd is electric and the anticipation is at its peak 🔥



It's almost time for #Prabhas to arrive at AMB Cinemas for #AdipurushTrailer launch

The ‘Adipurush’ trailer, which was meticulously crafted as the team did not receive a good response to the negative feedback received from the teaser released last year. The trailer that was released by the team yesterday has a duration of 3 minutes and 30 seconds. If it strikes the right note with the audience, it has the potential to lay the groundwork for ‘Adipurush,’ which is set to be released on June 16th.

But the thrills didn’t stop there. Prabhas’ co-star in the film, Kriti Sanon, shared a video from the event, which showed a large crowd of hundreds of fans at a movie theatre for the fan preview event. When Darling Prabhas addressed the crowd, fans were seen holding ‘Adipurush’ posters and shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Inside the theatre, we also saw Kriti and Prabhas watching the trailer alongside the ecstatic fans.

Fans were quick to notice the glimpses of Kriti and Prabhas together as the video went viral, and they shared screenshots in response to the tweet.

The trailer for the public viewing will be available on YouTube today at 1.53 p.m.

‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji. The Unsung Warrior is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film promises to be a blockbuster with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon the trailer release has only heightened fan excitement.

So, mark your calendars for June 16th and prepare to be amazed to witness the magic of ‘Adipurush’ on the big screen!