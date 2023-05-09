Adipurush trailer leaked, watch full video here

Hyderabad: The ‘Adipurush’ fire is all set to take the audience by storm in just one hour as the public awaits for the magnificent trailer of Om Raut directorial which will soon be available on YouTube. While one hour remains until the official release of the trailer on YouTube, leaked videos of the trailer from yesterday’s releases are circulating on social media.

‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji.The Unsung Warrior is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film promises to be a blockbuster with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.