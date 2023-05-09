Adipurush trailer leaked, watch full video here

'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji.The Unsung Warrior is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 9th May 2023 1:14 pm IST
Adipurush trailer leaked, watch full video here
Adipurush (Prabhas) (YouTube Video)

Hyderabad: The ‘Adipurush’ fire is all set to take the audience by storm in just one hour as the public awaits for the magnificent trailer of Om Raut directorial which will soon be available on YouTube. While one hour remains until the official release of the trailer on YouTube, leaked videos of the trailer from yesterday’s releases are circulating on social media.

‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji.The Unsung Warrior is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film promises to be a blockbuster with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Tags
Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 9th May 2023 1:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button