Aditi Rao Hydari on deciding to marry Siddharth: Didn’t even take a second

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari revealed that she did not even take a second in deciding to marry her actor-husband Siddharth.

Aditi featured in her friend Farah Khan’s vlog, where the two made the actress’ favourite Hydarabadi dish “Khageena.”

While chatting, Farah asked Aditi what was that one moment she decided she wanted to marry Siddharth, the actress said: “Oh my god, It did not even take a second… He’s a very entertaining human being and a very good human being… There is nothing artificial in him… What you see is what you get and (he’s) so loving (sic).”

Aditi added: “And the best part about him – me, my family and Siddu, if he knows that if somebody is really close to me and part of my life, he will just bring everybody together and that’s how I have grown up and that I really love.”

The actress said that she doesn’t feel the need to lie to him because “woh sach main acha gaata hai, dance karta hai, actor hai. (He really sings well, dances well and is a good actor.)”

Farah also spoke about how Aditi in a round table interview said that she felt she had arrived after her work in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.”

To which, she said: “Nothing. Not even in sabzi mandi forget Heeramandi. Because after Heeramandi the way everybody went on and on… How it was loved. So, I thought it was going to be a ‘bouchaar’ of interesting stuff and then I am like ‘What’s going on?’ It was really a drought.”

Farah said: “Tabhi tune shaadi karli.”

Aditi said: “Actually… We had to space it out, so that we could get back to work and go and get married and then get back to work.”

Farah revealed it was two nights of fun at her wedding.

“I made it one night. I had to go for the ‘Sikandar’ ‘Zohra Jabeen’ ka shoot.”