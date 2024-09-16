Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie knot, first official photos

Hyderabad: Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have officially tied the knot in a beautiful South Indian wedding ceremony. The couple shared their joyous moment with fans on Instagram, posting breathtaking photos from their special day. Aditi and Sid got married at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy.

Both Aditi and Siddharth embraced traditional ethnic outfits, exuding elegance and grace.

Aditi captioned the Instagram post with heartfelt words, writing: “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

Fans are flooding social media with congratulatory messages as the couple celebrates their new chapter together.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been painting the town red with their romance since they began dating in 2021. The couple took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in a touching ceremony at the Srirangapuram temple near Wanaparthy in March this year.

They announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post, sharing the special moment with their fans.

in a recent interview with Vogue India, Aditi revealed the heartfelt story behind Siddharth’s proposal. The couple had a playful running joke where Siddharth would go on knees as if to propose but would instead fiddle with his shoelace. When Siddharth finally proposed, it was at a school in Hyderabad started by Aditi’s late grandmother, a place of deep sentimental value for her.

“I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddharth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her,” she said.

“He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me’. And then he proposed,” Aditi added.

Siddharth and Aditi first met on the sets of the film Maha Samudram in 2021. Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra from 2009 to 2013, while Siddharth’s previous marriage to Meghna ended in 2007.