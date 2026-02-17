Aditya Dhar’s production house faces blacklisting over ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production house B62 Studios could be blacklisted by the A-Ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over repeated violations of safety norms and civic regulations during the shooting of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ starring Ranveer Singh.

A source form the BMC said that rules were violated multiple times during the shooting of the film Dhurandar 2.

Gas cylinders were reportedly used on the set for cooking, which is against the prescribed regulations. Additionally, the shooting location was changed without obtaining the necessary permission, said the source.

Following these violations, the A-Ward office wrote a letter to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner recommending that the studio be blacklisted. However, the studio has not been officially blacklisted so far.

According to information available, burning torches were used in a high-security zone during the shoot. Terming it a serious security lapse, the Mumbai Police had to intervene and equipment was seized from the spot.

As per the source, crew members allegedly changed the shooting location without permission and used the terrace of a building without obtaining the required clearance from the civic authorities.

It has also been reported that two generator vans were operating on the set without valid approval from the local administration.

In this regard, the BMC has sent a formal letter to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), proposing a permanent ban on the studio from undertaking shoots through the state’s single-window filming portal.

As part of the action taken, the civic body has already forfeited the production’s Rs 25,000 security deposit and has proposed imposing an additional fine of Rs 1 lakh. However, the studio has not yet been officially blacklisted, though the proposal has been cleared for further action.

Titled ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, the film is slated to release on March 19. Dhurandhar also stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. Serving as the first instalment of a two-part film series, it centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The film’s storyline draws loose inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan’s Operation Lyari.

“Dhurandhar 2” resumes with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian undercover agent who has successfully infiltrated Pakistan’s underworld. After taking down Rehman Dakait, Hamza ascends the ranks of power, only to face his most formidable adversary yet Major Iqbal, the ISI mastermind known as Bade Sahab.