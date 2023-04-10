Aditya Narayan removed from big project! Details inside

Mumbai: Dil Bechara singer Aditya Narayan is known as a full talent package in the B-Town. He worked as an assistant producer, TV shows host, actor and singer. He is the son of the legendary singer Udit Narayan. The singer despite having talent, an appealing voice and a huge fan following opened up about how he lost trending song of the current time to another singer.

Aditya Narayan alleged that musicians face politics in the music industry and claimed that he has got badly affected by it. In an interview, the singer revealed he sang one of the biggest hit songs of the year earlier but it was replaced at the end moment.

“I had sung a very big song this year, and my rendition was replaced at the last minute. This particular time I was very upset. Maybe I will talk about it more in the future when a little bit of time has passed,” he told Hindustan Times.

He said that the song is out now and it is a big hit. The singer of the ‘ Ji Huzoor’ song of the Shamshera movie said that the singer who replaced him is ‘the best’ and thus, he doesn’t feel too bad about losing out on the project.

Aditya further said that his father Udit Narayan, who is one of the most popular singers in India has also faced a similar situation. He said that not only composers but producers and actors too get involved in deciding the singer for any track.