Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday spotted cuddling in Lisbon, see viral pics

New Delhi: Fans want Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday to make their alleged relationship official after their PDA moments from Lisbon went viral.

The social media is flooded with pictures of Aditya and Ananya from their vacation in Lisbon. One of the photos shows Aditya and Ananya gazing toward the horizon as he holds her by her arms.

Fans quickly took notice of the pictures and reacted to them with heartfelt comments.

“Wow… adorable,” a social media user commented.

“They two look good together,’ another one wrote.

“Please make it official,” a fan wrote.

On Tuesday, Aditya and Ananya shared individual posts from the Arctic Monkeys’ concert in Spain. Aditya uploaded a small video from a concert on his Instagram Stories along with a blue grinning emoji and a monkey emoji. Ananya also took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a picture from the concert and wrote, “Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever.” She tagged the location as Madrid, Spain.

Aditya and Ananya have been keeping their relationship under wraps. However, the latest pictures definitely made us believe that two are very much in love with each other.

Earlier, during the episode of ‘Koffee With Karan season 7’, Ananya talked about finding Aditya attractive.

When Karan Johar quizzed about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past.

However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

The duo’s dating rumours stared after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash last year.

Neither of them have confirmed about their relationship yet.