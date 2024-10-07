Adityanath’s statement amid row over Narsinghanand’s remarks on Prophet

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, October 7, said derogatory remarks against deities, great men or saints belonging to any religion or sect are unacceptable and those doing so will be “punished vigorously”, remarks that come in the backdrop of Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Reviewing the law and order situation with the chief secretary, DGP and other officials, the chief minister also said that “anarchy, vandalism or arson in the name of protest is not acceptable” and whoever dares to do this will have to pay the price for it.”

The chief minister stressed that the faith of every sect and religion should be respected.

“Every citizen should have a sense of gratitude towards great men, but this cannot be forced and cannot be imposed on anyone,” Adityanath said in a statement issued here.

“If any person tampers with faith, makes derogatory remarks against the faith of great men, deities, sect etc., then he will be brought under the purview of law and punished rigorously, but people of all sects, religions will have to respect each other,” he said.

Adityanath’s remarks came in the backdrop of Narsinghanand’s objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Several Muslim organisations have called for the arrest of the priest, and leaders of political parties like the BSP, the National Conference and the Samajwadi Party have also joined the chorus for strict action against him.

Cases against Narsinghanand, other Dasna Devi priests

On October 3, Sub-inspector Trivendra Singh lodged an FIR against Narsinghanand, stating that on September 19, he had made derogatory remarks against a community during an event at Hindi Bhavan in Lohiya Naga. Singh termed this a violation of Section 302 of BNS (which deals with the offence of uttering words or making sounds to intentionally hurt someone’s religious feelings).

During his speech, he incited people to burn effigies of Prophet Muhammad. “If you have to burn effigies on every Dasara, then burn the effigies of Muhammad,” videos of which went viral on social media.

Bhanu Prakash Singh, sub-inspector and area beat in charge of the Dasna area of Wave City police station, lodged another FIR.

In this complaint, the priest’s disciples—Anil Yadav Chota Narsimahanand, Yati Ran Singhanand, Yati Ram Swaroopanand, and Yati Nirbhayanand of Dasna temple—are accused of making objectionable remarks, a video of which appeared on social media.

Following protests over Narsinghananad’s remarks, which drew several FIRs nationwide, his aide, Anil Yadav, threatened to burn the effigies of the Prophet and caliphs of Islam.

In a video that has surfaced online, Yadav aka ‘Chota Narsinghanand’ claimed that the protests are being held because people have “misinterpreted” the statement. “I want to give a message regarding the nationwide protest against Narsinghanand. His statement has been misunderstood,” and remarked that effigies of Narsinghanand have been torched at various places.

Yadav warned against the scheduled protest at the Ghaziabad collectorate threatening to burn the effigies of the Prophet Muhammad and Caliphs Ali and Abu Bakar Siddiq. “If you burn effigies of Narsinghanand then we will burn the effigies of Muhammad and Ali. There will also be an effigy of Abu Bakar next time,” he said.

Several FIRs have been filed against Narsinghanand in different states, including 2 in Telangana’s Hyderabad and Maharashtra.

Ensure peace, and harmony during festivals: Adityanath

The chief minister also directed the police administration that every district and every police station should ensure that the upcoming festivals are celebrated with joy and harmony.

“Identify those who spoil the atmosphere and take strict action against them. Deal strictly with those who work against the law,” he said.

While giving instructions to ensure women’s safety, the chief minister said foot patrolling and police response vehicles should be intensified in crowded areas.

He said the safety and convenience of women should be ensured.

(With inputs from PTI.)